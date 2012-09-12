Tunisian police fire teargas at anti-US protest

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
TUNIS, Sept 12 Tunisian police fired teargas and rubber bullets into the air on Wednesday to disperse a protest over a U.S.-made film depicting the Prophet Mohammad near the U.S. Embassy in the capital Tunis, a Reuters reporter said.
Around 200 protesters, many of whom with long beards and wearing robes, threw rocks at the police, burned U.S. flags and chanted slogans such as "Obama, Obama, we are here for the triumph of Islam" and "Mohammad is the master of creation".
Police chased the protesters away while Tunisian army soldiers guarded the embassy building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate