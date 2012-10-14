UPDATE 2-Libya's national assembly elects former diplomat as prime minister

TRIPOLI Oct 14 Libya's national assembly
elected a new prime minister on Sunday, the second within a
month to face the daunting challenge of forming a government
acceptable to the country's many factions.
Ali Zeidan, a former career diplomat who had defected in the
1980s to become an outspoken critic of Muammar Gaddafi, was
elected in a televised count just a week after the last prime
minister was dismissed in a vote of no confidence.
Mustafa Abushagur was dismissed after his choice of
ministers ran into protests both from within the assembly and
from outside.
Libya desperately needs a viable government so that it can
focus on reconstruction and healing divisions opened up by the
war which toppled Gaddafi last year.
Zeidan told a news conference he would focus on restoring
security to Libya.
"The security file will be my top most priority because all
the problems that Libya suffers from stems from security issues.
The government will be an emergency government to solve the
crises that the country is going through."
Zeidan, who had support from the leading liberal coalition,
the National Forces Alliance, also suggested, however, that he
was ready to take into account the views of the Islamist Muslim
Brotherhood in his government.
"Islam is our belief system and the source for any
jurisprudence, and anything against sharia is refused," he said.
Gaddafi kept Libya broadly secular, but the uprising which
toppled him has paved the way for the emergence of both Islamist
and more secular factions, as well as opening up tribal and
regional divisions in the North African country.