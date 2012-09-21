UPDATE 1-Libyan demonstrators try to evict Islamists from headquarters

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 21 Scores of
pro-government demonstrators entered the headquarters of the
Islamist militia Ansar al Sharia in the Libyan city of Benghazi
on Friday, aiming to evict fighters from the site, Reuters
witnesses said.
Police and army vehicles arrived at the scene, but there was
no immediate signs of violence or confrontation.
Thousands of Libyans had marched in Benghazi on Friday in
support of democracy and against the Islamist militias that
Washington blames for an attack on the U.S. consulate last week
that killed four Americans including the ambassador.
The "Rescue Benghazi day" demonstration called for the
government to disband armed groups that have refused to give up
their weapons since the NATO-backed revolution that toppled
Muammar Gaddafi last year.
It was not immediately clear if the militia headquarters had
been occupied at the time, but there was sign of any fighters
there.
"We entered here to give the place to the national security
forces," said activist Musaf al-Sheikhy.
The action appeared to be part of a coordinated sweep of
militia headquarters by police, government troops and activists
following the demonstration.
"We are taking over the premises of the batallion. This was
at the request of the people, who demanded that the batallion
leaves this place," said Army Colonel Naji al-Shuaibi, who was
leading the operation to take over the militia headquarters.