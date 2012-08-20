REFILE-Car of Egyptian diplomat blown up in Libya's Benghazi

TRIPOLI Aug 20 A car belonging to an Egyptian diplomat was blown up near his home in the eastern Libyan city Benghazi on Monday, a day after two people were killed in the capital Tripoli in bombings authorities blamed on supporters of the country's deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Security sources told Reuters a homemade device exploded underneath the vehicle of the Egyptian consulate's first secretary Abdelahim Rifai. No one was hurt in the attack.

The sources described the blast as a "criminal act".