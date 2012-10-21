Protesters storm parliament grounds over Bani Walid violence

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Inc Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.49
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TRIPOLI Oct 21 About 200 people stormed the grounds of Libya's parliament building on Sunday demanding an end to violence in Bani Walid, a former stronghold of Muammar Gaddafi.
A feud between two towns that demonstrates the country's deep divisions a year after the veteran leader was killed has been raging all week.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dycom Industries, Inc. announces increase in stock repurchase program
* Universal Health Realty Income Trust reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results