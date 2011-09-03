UPDATE 1-Italy moves to unblock 2.5 bln euros of Libyan assets

Sept 3 * Hopes 2.5 bln euro assets can be unfrozen in 1-2 weeks

* Has already unfrozen 500 million euros of assets

* Friends of Libya conference on Sept 20

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 3 Italy is looking to unblock 2.5 billion euros ($3.59 billion) in frozen Libyan assets within 1-2 weeks, Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said on Saturday.

Italy, once Libya's closest ally in the West, froze around 7 billion euros of Libyan assets as part of sanctions against Muammar Gaddafi, whose 42 years in power appeared to be at an end this week.

"We have already unfrozen 500 million euros and the next step is the unfreezing of all assets as soon as the sanctions committee of the United Nations gives the green light," Frattini said on the sidelines of a conference.

"Italy has asked for a further 2.5 billion euros of assets to be unfrozen," he said.

A ministry source said the assets that could be potentially unfrozen included equity investments in Italy. A decision on what assets will eventually be unfrozen will be taken later after consulting the Treasury, the source said.

Libyan investors own some 7.5 percent of Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit , around 1 percent of oil and gas group Eni and some 2 percent of aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica .

FRIENDS OF LIBYA

A second "Friends of Libya" conference will be held in New York on Sept. 20 to help with reconstruction after the fall of Gaddafi, Frattini said.

Western powers met Libya's new leadership, the National Transitional Council (NTC) in Paris on Thursday in a first "Friends of Libya" conference. They handed over $15 billion of Gaddafi's foreign assets to start the rebuilding job.

"The conference will be on Sept. 20," Frattini told reporters on the margins of the conference.

Frattini reiterated that Italy would maintain its role as Libya's leading partner in the oil sector.

"It has always been so and will continue that way. We confirm all our commitments," he said.

Italian oil and gas group Eni is Libya's biggest foreign oil operator, producing about 270,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2010.

The state-controlled company, in Libya since 1959, has oil production contracts in force to 2042 and gas contracts to 2047.

"I see that other countries too, such as Russia, are engaged in confirming their oil contracts in Libya. What is important is that Italy remains the leading foreign partner in the country," Frattini said.

Some analysts are concerned Eni could lose assets or opportunities in the long run if Italy's hesitant support for the rebel government early in the conflict leads to a backlash.

Eni has said it hopes to restart gas exports from Libya by mid-October. Libya provides about 12 percent of Italy's gas needs.

