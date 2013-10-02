版本:
Situation at Russian embassy in Tripoli calming after attack-diplomatic sources

TUNIS Oct 2 The situation at Russia's embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli iss calming down, and "coming under control" after an attack on Wednesday during which assailants tried to enter the compound, diplomatic sources said.
