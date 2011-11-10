UPDATE 1-Libya sees oil output over 700,000 bpd by year-end

(Adds quotes, background)

TRIPOLI Nov 10 Libyan oil output will easily exceed 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year and will be back to pre-conflict levels by about June 2012, acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni said on Thursday.

Tarhouni told reporters that natural gas exports from Libya's Mellitah terminal, starting point for the Greenstream pipeline to Italy, would resume any day now.

He also said that no new concessions would be awarded in any sector of the Libyan economy until elections are held. These are scheduled to take place within eight months.

Before a revolt broke out in February against Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule, Libya was pumping around 1.6 million bpd of which 1.3 million bpd flowed onto the international market. The revolt caused a virtual halt in production.

Output is now back up to about 570,000 bpd after a ban on oil exports was lifted and engineers began returning to fields deep in the Sahara desert which they had abandoned during the fighting between rebels and Gaddafi's forces.

"Things are going very well in the oil sector," Tarhouni told reporters. "My expectations are that we will soon pass about 700,000 (bpd) by about the end of the year easily," he said.

Tarhouni is heading the government during the brief period between the resignation of previous caretaker prime minister Mahmoud Jibril and the swearing in of his designated replacement, Abdurrahim El-Keib.

Tarhouni held the energy and finance portfolios in Jibril's interim government.