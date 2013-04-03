UPDATE 3-Libya investigating Zueitina oil pipeline blast

By Ghaith Shennib
NEAR ADJABIYAH, Libya, April 3 Libya is
investigating the cause of an explosion late on Tuesday on oil
and condensate pipelines to the eastern port of Zueitina, the
National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.
The blast occurred at 10 p.m. local time on a section of the
pipeline linking Field 103, which is operated by Zueitina Oil
company, to the export terminal, the state energy company said
in a statement on its website.
Zueitina workers said repairs were being made and oil was
expected to flow through the pipeline to the terminal in a day
or two. Some 60,000 to 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) are exported
from the terminal.
The NOC statement quoted acting NOC Chairman Abdulkasir
Shengir as saying there were no casualties and that a crisis
committee had been formed to conduct the investigation.
"Yesterday evening, some people from Ajdabiyah saw a big
fire. They came here and the first thing they saw was a large
pool of oil and they realised the pipeline was damaged," said an
engineer working for Zueitina, who declined to be named.
"The fire was further away, and they saw the other pipeline
was damaged."
A Reuters reporter saw large pools of oil in the sand around
the crude oil pipeline, around 20 kms (12 miles) south of the
eastern town of Ajdabiyah.
Oil workers were trying to repair the damage and had cut
about 2 metres of the pipeline. A fire was still burning at the
condensate pipeline about 5 kms away, although officials said it
was smaller than before. Ajdabiyah is some 30 kms away from
Zueitina. Plumes of smoke could still be seen from the town.
"We could put the fire out, but we want it to burn out the
gas so it doesn't pollute the air," the engineer said. Regarding
the oil pipeline, he said: "By tomorrow, this should be solved."
The pipeline also carries crude produced by the Abu Attifel
field, which has a capacity of 70,000 bpd and is operated by the
Mellitah Oil Company, a joint venture between the NOC and
Italy's Eni ; and oil from the smaller Nakhlah oil
field, operated by Germany's Wintershall.
"Initial reports show the initial explosion was on the
condensate pipeline. That then had an impact on the crude
pipeline, and due to the pressure it must have burst," said
Musbah Al-Warfalli, a Zueitina security official and a member of
the crisis committee.
Asked if he thought the cause may have been sabotage, he
said: "We don't know. Some guards found mortars nearby, but I
think these are left over from the war. The more realistic
version is that there were technical problems, maybe the
pressure inside."
Mohammed Abu Snina, head of Ajdabiyah local council, said
sabotage could not be ruled out. "There is no clear evidence; an
investigation is in progress," he said.
NOC officials have spoken of plans to upgrade Libyan
pipelines, many of which are old.
"Maybe by tomorrow or after tomorrow the oil will flow
through the pipeline again," Warfalli said. "But for the other
pipeline it will take time. A large part will need to be
replaced, and we want to properly investigate the cause."
After the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, it took
Libya less time than expected to return to oil output close to
the pre-war level of almost 1.6 million bpd. In recent months,
protests have disrupted operations.
On Wednesday, Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said the OPEC
member's oil output was 1.55 million barrels bpd and could reach
1.7 million bpd by mid-2013.