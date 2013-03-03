Libyan military forces on way to Mellitah gas plant, official says

BRIEF-Daxor not in compliance with NYSE market listing standards
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016
TRIPOLI, March 3 Libya's defence ministry has sent security personnel to secure the Mellitah gas facility after it was shut down because of militia clashes, Mellitah Chairman Abdulfatah Shagan said on Sunday.
Mellitah gas exports to Italy, which were halted due to the fighting on Saturday, were expected to resume 48 hours after the compound in northwestern Libya was secured, he said.
"We received a phone call that the defence ministry has sent vehicles which are on their way. As soon as they guarantee the security, we will resume exports in 48 hours," Shagan told Reuters by phone from the Mellitah complex.
He said he had arrived at Mellitah early on Sunday and only its emergency staff were there. Mellitah is a joint venture between Libya's National Oil Corporation and Italy's Eni .
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016
April 10 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv:
* MTS reports financial results for fiscal year 2016 full year and fiscal year 2017 first quarter