PENPIX-Ministers in new Libyan government

TRIPOLI Nov 23 Libyan Prime Minister designate Abdurrahim El-Keib has named his new government, three months after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

It features several surprise appointments that suggested the line-up was aimed at trying to soothe rivalries between regional factions.

Here are details of the ministers with major portfolios:

DEFENCE: OSAMA AL-JUWALI

Al-Juwali is the head of the military council of Zintan, the remote Libyan mountain town whose fighters captured Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam on Saturday. Al-Juwali is a former teacher who later joined the military. He is also the nephew of a former Libyan deputy central bank governor.

FOREIGN: ASHOUR BIN HAYAL

Bin Hayal is a foreign ministry official from Derna, in eastern Libya. His appointment comes as a surprise. It was widely expected that Libya's deputy ambassador to the United Nations Ibrahim Dabbashi would be named foreign minister.

Bin Hayal, an economics graduate from Benghazi, was previously the first secretary at the Libyan embassy in Rome in the late 1960s. He was also Libya's ambassador to Korea but resigned in 1984 after a gunman fired from the Libyan embassy in London at a protest outside, killing a woman police officer. He joined the opposition and moved to the United States and then Canada.

Bin Hayal was linked to the Libyan Salvation Front, an exiled opposition party, which has ties to the moderately Islamist Muslim Brotherhood.

OIL: ABDURRAHIM BEN YAZZA

Ben Yazza is a former executive of Italian oil company Eni , the largest foreign oil producer in Libya before the war. He also worked at the state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC).

Libya's NOC website says Ben Yazza was previously "chairman of the operator's management committee at Eni Oil" and a source at Eni has said Ben Yazza had a consulting job with the company.

FINANCE: HASSAN ZIGLAM

A former oil industry executive, he heads an accountancy firm. He studied in the United States.

HEALTH: FATIMA AL-HAMROUSH

She is a doctor from the eastern town of al-Baida, doing postgraduate studies abroad.

SPORT AND YOUTH: FETHI TARBEL

A human rights activist and lawyer who represented families of the Abu Salim massacre in 1996. His arrest in February sparked the riots in Benghazi that lead to Libya's uprising.

He sat on the Nantional Transitional Council in Benghazi.

SOCIAL AFFAIRS: FAWZIA SIYALA

She is from Tripoli.

COMMUNICATIONS: ANWAR AL-FEITOURI

He held the post of transport and communications minister on the National Transitional Council.

INDUSTRY: MAHMOUD AL-FTEISI

He is from Zlitan.

CULTURE: ABDULRAHMAN HABIL

DEPUTY CULTURE: ATIYAH AL OGLY

He is of Amazigh, or Berber, origin. The Amazigh minority was repressed under former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and since his overthrow they have been seeking greater recognition of their language and culture.

EDUCATION: SULEIMAN AL-SAHELI

He keeps his post.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTERS:

- MUSTAFA BU SHAGUR: He is an academic working in the United Arab Emirates.

- OMAR ABDALLAH ABDELKARIM

