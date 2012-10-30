UPDATE 3-Protesters storm Libya congress after PM presents gov't

By Ghaith Shennib and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI Oct 30 Protesters stormed Libya's
national assembly on Tuesday, forcing the cancellation of a vote
on a proposed coalition government named by the country's new
prime minister just hours earlier.
Fewer than 100 people, made up of civilians and former rebel
fighters, charged into t he m eeting hall of the G eneral National
Congress as it voted on Pr ime Minister Ali Zeidan's cabinet
line-up, whi ch was dra wn from liberal and Islamist parties.
In chaotic televised scenes, congress m embers negotiated
with the protesters, unhappy with some of the nominations, to
leave. V oting then briefly resumed before being interrupted a
second time, l e ading cong ress leader Mohammed Magarief to
announce the session was post poned to Wednesday. [I D :nL5E8LUIPJ]
"Let it be known to all Libyans and to the whole world in
what conditions we are working in, " Magarief said.
For Zeidan to take office, the congress has to approve his
t ransitional government, which will focus on restoring security
in the oil-producing country where many militias have yet to
disarm since Gaddafi's overthrow last year.
Zeidan's transitional government would replace an interim
administration appointed in November after Gaddafi's death.
Some ministers come from the liberal National Forces
Alliance or the Muslim Brotherhood's political wing, the Justice
and Construction Party, the two biggest parties in the
200-member congress. Others are independents.
Aware of Libya's sharp regional tensions, Zeidan said he had
tried to strike a geographic balance among his 27 ministers.
"No region has been favoured over any other," he told
congress e arlier on Tuesday. "We don't want to repeat mistakes
or provoke the street."
Congress elected Zeidan prime minister this month after his
predecessor, Mustafa Abushagur, lost a confidence vote on his
choice of ministers, criticised inside and outside the assembly.
A former career diplomat who defected in the 1980s to become
an outspoken Gaddafi critic, Zeidan will govern the country
while the congress, elected in July, passes laws and helps draft
a new constitution to be put to a national referendum next year.
SECURITY CHALLENGE
Outgoing Defence Minister Osama al-Juwali exposed the scale
of the security challenge facing Libya's new rulers when he said
on Monday the government had no control over Bani Walid, a
former Gaddafi stronghold captured by militia forces supposedly
loyal to Tripoli on Oct. 24.
Juwali said he had tried to visit the town, but troops
accompanying him had been denied access. This, he said, showed
that "the chief of staff has no control over the town, and this
might mean armed men won't allow civilians to go back".
Five days earlier, the army chief of staff had announced the
end of military operations in Bani Walid, one of the last towns
to fall to rebels in last year's war, but which some militias
had accused of still sheltering Gaddafi supporters.
Zeidan nominated Ali Aujali, Libya's ambassador to the
United States, as foreign minister; Mohammed al-Barghathi, who
served in the Libyan air force, as defence minister; and
Abdelbari al-Arusi as oil minister.
Libyan oil industry sources said Arusi, in his 50s and from
the western town of Zawiyah, studied chemical engineering and is
said to have worked in several Libyan oil companies. He has a
Masters and PhD from Britain.
Ashur Shuwail, nominated interior minister, was chief of
police in Benghazi last year. Alikilani al-Jazi, with a
background in accounting, banking and finance, was proposed as
finance minister. Salah Marghani was named justice minister.
Zeidan said his nominees for the defence, interior, justice,
foreign affairs, international cooperation and finance
portfolios were independents. The list included two women to
head the social affairs and tourism ministries.