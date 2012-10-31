UPDATE 2-Libya congress approves new government amid protests

* Vote postponed one day after protesters stormed meeting
* New PM Zeidan gains backing his predecessor lacked
* Some nominations called into question by congress members
By Ghaith Shennib
TRIPOLI, Oct 31 Libya's national assembly
approved new Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's proposed government on
Wednesday after rejecting his predecessor's line-up, but members
still queried the suitability of several nominations.
In a reminder of the volatility still plaguing Libya a year
after Muammar Gaddafi's ouster, the General National Congress
cut its session short soon after the vote as security forces
fended off protesters outside.
The assembly had met on Tuesday to vote but its session was
postponed after protesters, opposed to some of the ministerial
nominations, stormed the building. Some
protesters said some of the nominees had past links with the
Gaddafi regime.
In a televised vote, 105 members were in favour of Zeidan's
government drawn from liberal and Islamist parties. The congress
is made up of 200 members but only 132 were present.
Zeidan needed approval from congress to take office. His
transitional government will focus on restoring security in the
oil-producing country where many militias have yet to disarm
since Gaddafi's overthrow.
"There are some objections about some of the ministries but
we don't want to obstruct the government taking up its job,"
congress spokesman Omar Hmaidan told a news conference.
Asked which ministries had been called into question, he
said: "I think interior, religious affairs and also oil, local
government and foreign affairs."
Some congress members said the ministers called into
question would be referred to its integrity committee.
"Even though I have some reservations, I personally hope the
government will succeed because it was chosen in a democratic
way," congress member Mohammed Tommy said.
Some ministers come from the liberal National Forces
Alliance and the Muslim Brotherhood's political wing, the
Justice and Construction Party, the two biggest parties in
congress. Others are independents.
Aware of Libya's sharp regional tensions, Zeidan said he had
tried to strike a geographic balance among his 27 ministers.
He nominated Ali Aujali, Libya's ambassador to the United
States, as foreign minister; Mohammed al-Barghathi, who served
in the Libyan air force, as defence minister; and Abdelbari
al-Arusi, from the western town Zawiyah, as oil minister.
As congress met amid tight security, Libyan security forces
briefly fired shots in the air to disperse protesters outside
the building, a Reuters witness said.
On Tuesday about 100 people charged into the congress
meeting hall as it voted on Zeidan's line-up. In chaotic
televised scenes, congress members negotiated with the
protesters to leave before the session was suspended.
"We delayed our vote yesterday because we did not want to be
put under pressure," Hmaidan said.
A former diplomat who defected in the 1980s to become an
outspoken Gaddafi critic, Zeidan will govern the country while
the congress, elected in July, passes laws and helps draft a new
constitution to be put to a national referendum next year.
Congress elected Zeidan prime minister this month after his
predecessor, Mustafa Abushagur, lost a confidence vote on his
choice of ministers.