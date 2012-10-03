Libya PM-elect submits gov't line-up for congress approval

TRIPOLI Oct 3 Libyan Prime Minister-elect Mustafa Abushagur presented his cabinet line-up on Wednesday to the ruling national congress for its approval.

Abushagur, in a televised session, nominated Mabrouk Issa Abu Harroura as the North African country's new oil minister. He said the post of foreign minister had yet to be filled.

The congress will vote on the cabinet list on Thursday.