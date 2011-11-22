NTC spokesman confirms Zintan commander as defence min

TRIPOLI Nov 22 A spokesman for Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) confirmed on Tuesday that Osama al-Juwali, the head of the military council in Zintan, was to be defence minister in the new government.

NTC spokesman Mahmoud Shammam told reporters Ashour Bin Hayal, a diplomat from eastern Libya, would be the foreign minister, and former ENI executive Abdulrahman Ben Yazza was named oil minister.

Shammam, speaking ahead of the unveiling of the new government by Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib on Tuesday, named Hassan Ziglam as the new finance minister. (Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Editing by Louise Ireland)