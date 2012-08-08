UPDATE 1-Libya's ruling council hands over power to new assembly

* First peaceful transition of power in Libya's modern
history
* National Transitional Council to be dissolved
* Security incidents cloud run-up to transition
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Aug 8 Libya's ruling council handed
over power to a newly elected national assembly on Wednesday in
the North African country's first peaceful transition of power
in its modern history but which comes amid heightened violence.
In a late-night ceremony in the capital Tripoli, the
National Transitional Council (NTC), political arm of the
opposition forces that toppled Muammar Gaddafi a year ago,
handed over to the national congress, elected in July.
NTC Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil symbolically passed on the
reins to the oldest member of the new 200-member assembly,
Mohammed Ali Salim.
"The National Transitional Council hands over the
constitutional duties for leading the state to the general
national congress, which from now on is the sole legitimate
representative of the Libyan people," Jalil said to loud cheers.
The 200-member congress, whose members took an oath led by
Salim, will now name a new chairman while the NTC will be
disbanded. Large crowds gathered in Tripoli's Martyrs Square to
celebrate the handover as fireworks lit up the sky.
The assembly will name a new prime minister who will pick
his government, pass laws and steer Libya to full parliamentary
elections after a new constitution is drafted next year.
A liberal coalition led by wartime rebel prime minister
Mahmoud Jibril won 39 of the 80 party seats in the congress
while its Islamist rivals, the Justice and Construction Party -
the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood - won 17.
However the remaining 120 seats are in the hands of
independent candidates whose allegiances are hard to pin down.
In the battle to hold sway over the assembly, where key
decisions will require a two-thirds majority, Jibril's National
Forces Alliance and the JCP are scrambling to form alliances
with independents and smaller parties.
Some independents, distrustful of both sides, have spoken of
forming their own coalition.
SECURITY PROBLEMS
Getting a grip on security in an often anarchic post-Gaddafi
Libya will be the priority for the country's new rulers, Deputy
Prime Minister Mustafa Abu Shagour said earlier.
The run-up to the transition has been overshadowed by
several violent incidents in the past week that have shown the
country's precarious stability.
These include a car bomb in Tripoli near the offices of the
military police and an explosion at the empty former military
intelligence offices in the eastern city of Benghazi, the cradle
of the revolt against Gaddafi.
"Clearly they worry us but at the same time we are
investigating them. We are trying to find out who is behind
this," Abu Shagour told Reuters.
"We were able to improve security from when we started but
there still a way to go. Security is top of the agenda for
whoever will be coming into power."
The interim authorities which took over after Gaddafi's
overthrow s uccessfully led Libya to the elections. But the
government has struggled to impose its authority on a myriad of
armed groups who refuse to lay down their weapons.
On Sunday, security forces killed three armed men suspected
of being behind seven failed bomb plots. That same day, the
International Committee of the Red Cross suspended its work in
Benghazi and the port city of Misrata after one of its compounds
was attacked with grenades and rockets.
This followed the kidnapping of seven Iranian aid workers by
armed men in Benghazi on July 31. Still, Abu Shagour expressed
optimism that the problems could be overcome.
"I don't think it is going to get worse, I think things will
get better as we move on. Our security forces are getting
better," Abu Shagour said.
The date of the handover is symbolic - corresponding to 20
Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, in the Islamic calendar. Last
year, 20 Ramadan was Aug 20 - when rebels overran Tripoli
forcing Gaddafi to flee.