WRAPUP 2-Libya fighters amass near pro-Gaddafi town

(Adds Gaddafi speech on Syrian TV)
* NTC fighters advance towards loyalist stronghold
* NTC sends mission to Niamey, urging no refuge for Gaddafi
* Documents show US-UK firm worked on Gaddafi tanks this
year
By Maria Golovnina
WISHTATA, Libya, Sept 8 - Libya's new rulers
sent a column of extra fighters towards the tribal bastion of
Bani Walid overnight, preparing a showdown with supporters of
ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi, possibly including his sons or
even Gaddafi himself.
Gaddafi, in a call to a Syrian-owned TV station on Thursday,
vowed continued resistance to the rebels and NATO and said a
military convoy that entered neighbouring Niger this week,
fueling speculation he might be about to flee, was "not the
first".
"Columns of convoys drive into and out of Niger carrying
goods and people inside and outside (of Libya) say Gaddafi is
going to Niger," he said in the call that Arrai TV reported was
made from within Libya.
"This is not the first time that convoys drive in and out of
Niger."
Gaddafi's whereabouts have been a mystery since rebel
fighters stormed his Tripoli headquarters two weeks ago. Bani
Walid, one of the few towns still in the hands of his followers,
has refused to surrender despite a stand-off lasting days.
Officials from the interim ruling National Transitional
Council said they had sent reinforcements after reports that
Gaddafi had issued a call for the town to fight.
Reuters reporters saw a convoy of NTC forces pickup trucks
heading towards Bani Walid with dozens of fighters clutching
RPGs and shouting anti-Gaddafi slogans.
"We will move into Bani Walid slowly. There was a message in
Bani Walid from Gaddafi this evening," NTC unit commander Jamal
Gourji said.
"He was rallying his troops and calling on people to fight.
He is hiding in a hole in the ground, like Iraq," he said, in a
reference to late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, captured hiding
in a hole nine months after he was toppled in 2003.
Outside the town on Wednesday residents leaving through a
sun-scorched NTC checkpoint at the nearby settlement of Wishtata
painted an increasingly desperate picture.
"People are terrorised," said Salah Ali, 39. "But many still
support Gaddafi because they were paid by the regime, because
many have committed crimes and are afraid of arrest."
Aid agencies have raised concerns about humanitarian
conditions there and in the few other cities still under control
of Gaddafi loyalists. Communications with them have been cut.
The NTC has sent envoys to neighbouring Niger to try to stop
Gaddafi and his entourage evading justice by fleeing across a
desert frontier toward friendly African states. A convoy arrived
in Niger this week, but Niger says Gaddafi was not in it.
"We're asking every country not to accept him. We want these
people for justice," Fathi Baja, the head of political affairs
for the National Transitional Council (NTC), told Reuters in
Benghazi, saying the ousted leader may be close to the Niger or
Algerian borders, waiting for an opportunity to slip across.
"He's looking for a chance to leave," Baja said.
Another senior NTC official said Gaddafi was tracked this
week to an area in the empty Sahara of Libya's south.
But NTC officials near Bani Walid in the north said they
believed two of Gaddafi's sons and possibly the leader himself
were inside the town.
"That would explain why Bani Walid is resisting," NTC
negotiator Abdallah Kanshil said of reports of Gaddafi's
presence in the town. "His two sons are definitely there."
WHERE IS GADDAFI?
The Pentagon said it knew nothing to indicate the fallen
leader had left Libya. Niger, which took in his security chief
this week, insisted Gaddafi had not crossed its border.
Washington said it had also contacted the governments of
Niger, Mali, Mauritania, Chad and Burkina Faso -- a swathe of
poor former French colonies which benefited from Gaddafi's
oil-fueled largesse in Africa. The State Department urged them
to secure their borders and to detain and disarm Gaddafi
officials.
Gaddafi and his son Saif al-Islam are wanted for crimes
against humanity by the International Criminal Court in The
Hague. British Foreign Secretary William Hague said any country
where he was found should hand him over to be tried, remarks
that were echoed by U.S. ambassador to Libya Gene Cretz.
With his overthrow, however, have come revelations of the
extent to which U.S. and British officials were until recently
cooperating with Gaddafi -- once a pariah in the West but
rehabilitated by Washington and London in the past decade.
Papers found by Reuters in Tripoli showed a British arm of
U.S.-based General Dynamics was modernising tanks and
troop carriers for a feared brigade led by Gaddafi's son Khamis,
as recently as late January.
The firm said the military vehicles might have been part of
a $135 million 2008 contract, part of what it termed at the time
"the United Kingdom's initiatives to improve economic,
educational and defence links with Libya".
Peter Bouckaert of Human Rights Watch said: "The lesson is
that if you are going to sell weapons to dictators, at some
point down the line you're going to be deeply embarrassed."
In al-Qalaa, a town about 120 km southwest of Tripoli,
thousands of people gathered to bury the bodies of 35 people
they said were discovered nearby, their corpses packed into a
shipping container.
"There are still many crimes and graves, and we will
discover them," said Moqtar Fernanah, head of the military
council for the western region, speaking at the funeral.
"Our answer will be to capture these criminals and turn them
to the courts for fair trials. They will be punished in
accordance to the crimes they committed."
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, Christian Lowe and Alex Dziadosz
in Tripoli, Sherine El Madany in Ras Lanuf, Maria Golovnina in
Wishtata, Abdelaziz Boumzar in al-Qalaa, Barry Malone, Sylvia
Westall and Alastair Macdonald in Tunis, Sami Aboudi, Amena Bakr
and Omar Fahmy in Cairo, Nathalie Prevost and Bate Felix in
Niamey, David Brunnstrom in Brussels, Mathieu Bonkoungou in
Ouagadougou, Richard Valdmanis and Mark John in Dakar, and Ahmed
Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Peter
Graff and Michael Roddy)