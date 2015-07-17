Libya's $67 billion frozen funds must remain on ice says would-be investment chief

| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 A would-be leader of Libya's $67
billion sovereign wealth fund warned on Friday that conditions
were not right to start unfreezing and managing the funds
assets, speaking out against a rival's plan.
The fund has yet to be fully untangled after the ouster of
Muammar Gaddafi four years ago. It is at the centre of a bitter
power struggle even as its staff are trying to trace those
responsible for billions of dollars of missing money.
AbdulMagid Breish, once the undisputed leader of the Libyan
Investment Authority (LIA) - which has had four chairmen
claiming the top job over two years - is meeting with lawyers,
journalists and bankers in London with one clear message: do not
let anyone tinker with the frozen accounts.
"Not until we have total stability," Breish said in an
interview with Reuters.
Currently Libya is torn between two governments, one based
in Tripoli and the second in the east, who have appointed
different heads of various institutions, including the state oil
company. The resulting chaos has also allowed Islamic State
militants to gain a foothold in parts of the country.
Breish said any unfreezing of the LIA's assets could
jeopardise the money, as the rival governments and factions on
the ground scramble for cash in the oil-rich state.
"Not until we have stability on the ground, not until we
have unification," Breish said of any management of the money.
"Before that, it's too dangerous."
Breish was speaking out against plans from rival Hassan
Bouhadi, who in October 2014 was appointed as head of the fund
by the internationally recognised government based in eastern
Libya. Breish claims to have been reinstated as head of the LIA
by Libya's Court of Appeal.
Bouhadi was in London last week appealing for exemptions to
sanctions that have frozen the group's investments since 2011.
The pair, reluctantly and via lawyers, joined forces earlier
this month to take on Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale which
the LIA has sued for more than $3 billion of money it claims was
either mismanaged or totally disappeared.
Breish said there is around $300 million in foreign bank
accounts that the LIA can access, and is using to finance the
lawsuits that are unfolding against Goldman and others. Another
10 billion Libyan dinars are on deposit with local banks, Breish
said, but he insisted it is impossible under current law for any
government or institution to use that money.
"We have kept saying all along that LIA cannot give money to
anyone," Breish said.
A central bank official in Tripoli told Reuters in May the
bank was allowed to use LIA cash to tackle a budget crisis
caused by a shortfall of oil revenues. Breish said roughly 60
percent of its Libyan held funds are deposited with the Central
Bank, but there are no loans coming from it - and that the LIA
can withdraw its funds at any time.
He said any further money, including returns from frozen
accounts, is not available to himself or Bouhadi. The returns on
the account, which Bouhadi put at 5-7 percent per year, Breish
says are impossible to state without a fresh audit of the 550
companies in which the fund holds stakes.
For now, Breish will continue unravelling LIA assets and
tracing those he believes were mismanaged or pilfered before
2011, and beefing up LIA staff with accountants and an expanded
litigation team to take on others, in Libya and abroad, who he
believes are responsible for nearly $2 billion more of missing
LIA money, he said.
The one fight he is not gearing up for is his rivalry for
the chairmanship.
"In the next couple of weeks or months, there will be a
government of national unity. There won't be any Tobruk
government, there won't be any Tripoli government," Breish said.
The rival leadership, he believes, will "vanish into thin air."
(Additional reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)