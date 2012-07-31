Seven Iranian aid workers abducted in Libya-security sources

(.)

BENGHAZI, LIBYA, July 31 Seven Iranian aid workers were abducted on Tuesday by an unknown armed group in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, security sources told Reuters.

The seven men, from an Iranian Red Crescent relief mission, were snatched from their vehicle in the heart of Benghazi on their way back to their hotel, the sources added.

(Reporting by Mohamed Ettoumi in Benghazi; Writing by Souhail Karam; editing by Tim Pearce)

