MIDEAST MONEY-Libya revolution opens door for Islamic finance

* Interim council head pushing for sharia law in Libya
* But talk of outlawing interest probably unrealistic
* Conventional, Islamic banking likely to develop in tandem
* International banks see opportunities
* Choice not yet made between Islamic finance models
By Shaheen Pasha
DUBAI, Nov 2 Libya's civil war devastated its
economy and banking system. But the revolution has created
conditions for strong growth of an industry which made little
headway under former dictator Muammar Gaddafi: Islamic finance.
Announcing the country's liberation to a cheering crowd in
Benghazi last week, the head of the new government made few
concrete pledges of economic policy. But one of them was to
promote Islamic finance, which prohibits the lending of money
for interest and other practices violating religious principles.
"We as a Muslim nation have taken Islamic sharia as the
source of legislation, therefore any law that contradicts the
principles of Islam is legally nullified," said National
Transitional Council chief Mustafa Abdel Jalil. "We are working
to establish Islamic banks that are far from interest."
He added, "There is a righteous intention to purify all of
the financial laws. Perhaps in the future, all financial
interest will be cancelled in accordance with Islamic law."
A blanket ban on conventional banking in Libya remains
unlikely, bankers and financial experts say. The council wants
to develop ties with the Western nations which aided it in the
civil war and has pledged to respect their business interests.
Ultimately, the council may not have the authority to make
permanent decisions about the shape of the country's financial
system; these may only be made after parliamentary elections,
which could be a year or more away under rules drawn up by the
revolutionary forces.
"I don't see Libya departing in a massive way from the
international financial system," said Sheikh Muddassir Siddiqui,
sharia scholar and partner at law firm SNR Denton in Dubai.
"There is no need to reinvent the wheel. My own feeling is
that they will continue for a period of time with existing laws
and not upset existing contracts or treaties."
Still, experts say Libya is fertile ground for Islamic
finance to take root -- partly because of the underdeveloped
state of the financial system under Gaddafi.
BANKS
Seventeen banks operated in Gaddafi's Libya but the system
was dominated by four banks that were either state-owned or
majority held by Libya's central bank. Western banks' presence
mostly amounted to a handful of representative offices.
Most ordinary Libyans did not use credit cards and their
banking services were largely limited to basic cash deposits and
withdrawals -- making it easier for Gaddafi to keep control over
the economy and society.
While Gaddafi publicly denounced the payment of interest, he
did not support the development of Islamic banking in the
country, analysts said. Financing for projects was largely
conducted through the government or one its banking entities on
a cash or bartership basis, said Ibrahim Zahaf, chief executive
of Islamic finance consultancy Amanie North Africa.
"This is a society that hates credit, hates anything
interest-bearing and has generally run on a cash culture," he
said.
That gives Islamic finance a chance to be in on the ground
floor as Libya builds a modern banking system, instead of
developing as an adjunct to a sophisticated conventional banking
industry as it has in most countries.
"There is going to be a process of starting from scratch,
what we call the year zero syndrome," said David Butter, Middle
East regional director at Economist Intelligence Unit in London.
"We'll definitely see growth in Islamic banking because
there is a strong Islamist element to Libyan society and
politics. But I think a parallel system with conventional
finance is more likely."
Before Gaddafi's ouster there were initial steps towards
establishing Islamic finance in Libya. The central bank allowed
sharia-compliant branches to open, but these met tacit political
opposition from within the regime. For example, Qatar Islamic
Bank applied for a foreign banking licence last year
but lost out to Italy's Unicredit SpA , a conventional
institution in which Libya held a 7.5 percent stake.
Qatar's strong support of the Libyan rebels looks likely to
aid QIB's cause going forward. Meanwhile, other Islamic
institutions are keen on exploring opportunities in the country.
One is Bahrain's Al Baraka Bank , which applied to
open a representative office in Libya before the uprising.
"Under the new government, we hope that we can process our
expansion (in Libya) a little bit faster. We are going for a
full retail bank there. We hope that it can be done next year,"
Al Baraka's chief executive Adnan Ahmed Yousif told Reuters.
Standard Chartered , which bid unsuccessfully for a
foreign bank licence in Libya last year, is also interested in
the country. With its Islamic arm Standard Chartered Saadiq, it
could potentially enter the conventional or Islamic banking
markets there, or both.
"Once it stabilises we'll probably go. Libya long-term could
be an attractive market, but in the short term we need to see
how civil society and governance turns out. Until law, order and
peace is restored, we would not want to put our staff in harm's
way," said V. Shankar, Standard Chartered's chief executive for
the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Europe.
ADVANTAGES
Creating a legal framework for Islamic finance in Libya
could take longer than developing a conventional banking system,
because of the need to consult scholars and choose between
competing sharia-compliant practices.
Globally, many Islamic financial institutions look towards
guidelines set by the Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing
Organization for Islamic Financial Insitutions in structuring
deals and practices. But countries' interpretations of the
guidelines vary, from Saudi Arabia's relatively strict approach
to Malaysia's liberal stance.
It is still unclear which model Libya will adopt. The
Malaysian one is generally considered more sophisticated and
fully developed, and could make sense for Libya if it wanted to
promote ties with Asian markets such as Malaysia and Indonesia.
The Saudi model could make sense because of geographical
proximity to the Gulf, and if Libya wanted access to Saudi
Arabia's huge pool of funds seeking sharia-compliant
investments. But the desire to attract foreign funds may not be
a major factor in Libyan thinking, because the country is
already expected to have plenty of money in the form of tens of
billions of dollars placed abroad by the Gaddafi regime.
Amanie's Zahaf said there would be scope to start small in
Libya, with local banks supplying the market with
sharia-compliant services over the next two or three years. His
own consulting firm plans to reopen the Tripoli office which it
established just before the uprising.
"We have been approached for advice by some regulators in
Libya and some big families but not on an official level yet,"
he said. "We are extremely positive about playing a role in
developing Islamic finance in the region. Libya is our first
intention on the radar."
(Additional reporting by Nour Merza and Martina Fuchs; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)