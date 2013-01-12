Italian consul in Benghazi shot at but unhurt - security source

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump jawboning drags dollar, Treasuries down, Asia stocks mixed
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
TRIPOLI Jan 12 An Italian consul came under fire in his car in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday, but the vehicle's armour protected him and he was unharmed, a security source told Reuters.
"They shot at his car, but the car was armoured. He is fine, there are no injuries," said the source, who declined to be named.
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.