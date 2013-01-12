版本:
Italian consul in Benghazi shot at but unhurt - security source

TRIPOLI Jan 12 An Italian consul came under fire in his car in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday, but the vehicle's armour protected him and he was unharmed, a security source told Reuters.

"They shot at his car, but the car was armoured. He is fine, there are no injuries," said the source, who declined to be named.
