UPDATE 1-Maersk Line says to resume service to Libya port

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Aug 30 Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping line, will resume its cargo service to Libya on Sept. 8 in its first shipment since February, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), said it would only call at the east Libyan port of Benghazi for now.

"Currently only acceptance into Benghazi has been agreed. However, we follow the development closely and will evaluate the feasibility of opening up acceptance into the remaining Libyan ports ongoing with the safety of our local staff and vessel crew in mind as well as the likelihood of operating the ports in question," said group press officer Michael Christian Storgaard.

Maersk Line said it stopped taking bookings from Libya, a step known as to seize acceptance, on Feb. 22.

"The cargo loading on the first vessel to call Benghazi will mainly be cargo that has been withheld in other Mediterranean ports due to the unrest in Libya," Storgaard said.

"Maersk Line was prior to seizing acceptance calling at Benghazi, Misrata and Al-Khoms in Libya."

Tripoli, Misrata and Al-Khoms ports on the west of the country and Benghazi in the east, all on the Mediterranean, handle general cargo and container shipping.

"Uncertainty is likely to continue as the rebels will be required to demonstrate they have the ability to maintain control over the country's major ports and prevent attacks by remaining Gaddafi loyalists seeking to disrupt operations," said Alan Fraser, Middle East analyst with security firm AKE.

An estimated 50,000 people have been killed since the beginning of Libya's uprising to oust Muammar Gaddafi six months ago, a military commander with the country's interim ruling council said on Tuesday, including thousands killed in Misrata, which was the scene of bloody fighting.

Libya's interim leader gave forces loyal to Gaddafi a four-day deadline on Tuesday to surrender towns they still control or face a bloody end.

Resumption of shipping services is vital to ensure that trade is resumed and humanitarian aid reaches the country quicker.

"Our expectations of cargo going forward will of cause focus on humanitarian aid as well as any cargo necessary to restore Libya," said Maersk's Storgaard.

Italian shipping line Tarros Spa resumed a limited service to Benghazi about a month ago but was still not calling at Tripoli or Misrata -- two other cargo terminals it had used before the conflict erupted.

"I'm sure we will call there when we feel it is appropriate and correct to do so," John Bader, director of UK agents for Tarros Spa, told Reuters on Tuesday. (Editing by Anthony Barker)