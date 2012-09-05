版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 18:17 BJT

Mauritania sends ex-Gaddafi spy chief to Libya

NOUAKCHOTT, Sept 5 Mauritania extradited Muammar Gaddafi's former spy chief, Abdullah al-Senussi, to Libya on Wednesday, a Mauritanian government source and the Mauritanian state news agency said.

"He was extradited to Libya on the basis of guarantees given by Libyan authorities," a government source told Reuters, without giving details on the guarantees.

