UPDATE 1-Mauritania sends ex-Gaddafi spy chief to Libya

NOUAKCHOTT, Sept 5 Mauritania extradited Muammar Gaddafi's former spy chief, Abdullah al-Senussi, to Libya on Wednesday, a Mauritanian government source and the Mauritanian state news agency said.

"He was extradited to Libya on the basis of guarantees given by Libyan authorities," a government source told Reuters, without giving details on the guarantees.

In Tripoli, Libyan foreign ministry spokesman Saad al-Shelmani said he could not confirm that Senussi's extradition had taken place but welcomed the news.

"We have been asking for this move for a very long time and it will be very welcome if it is true," he said.

Senussi's arrest in Mauritania in March marked the start of a three-way tug-of-war among Libya, France and the International Criminal Court for his extradition.

One of the most feared members of Muammar Gaddafi's fallen regime, he had faced trial in Mauritania for illegally entering the country.