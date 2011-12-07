City's huge arsenal a test for new Libyan rulers

* Misrata has thousands of tonnes of guns, ammunition
By Christian Lowe
MISRATA, Libya, Dec 7 Militias outside the
control of Libya's central government are holding vast stores of
tanks, rockets and small arms in the city of Misrata, an arsenal
that will test the ability of the country's new rulers to assert
their authority.
A Reuters team gained rare access to militia warehouses in
Misrata and counted thousands of boxes of arms and ammunition,
most of it seized from forces loyal to ousted leader Muammar
Gaddafi and hauled back to the city in trucks.
The militias, which were formed to fight Gaddafi's rule and
profess loyalty to the interim leaders of the National
Transitional Council (NTC), say they will hand over the weapons
once a new national army is created.
But there is no timetable for that and in the meantime the
weapons give Misrata more military might than the fragile
government in Tripoli, an advantage the Misrata militias are
likely to try to convert into political power.
"The government does not have a monopoly on force in the
country," said Geoff Porter, a north Africa expert who has
testified on Libya in the U.S. Congress "Without it, the state's
ability to function is jeopardised."
"All of the militias are amply armed and the government has
no recourse but to urge and cajole them to give up their
weapons," he said.
Over two days, Reuters reporters visited four weapons stores
operated by three of the city's militia brigades.
This offered a cross-section of the weapons in the city but
represented only a fraction of the total: Misrata has six
brigades, with between them more than 200 units. Most brigades
have several weapons stores in different locations.
The weapons that could be seen included, according to a
Reuters count, 38 tanks, nine self-propelled guns, 16 field
guns, 536 Russian-made Grad rockets and 13 truck-mounted Grad
launchers, 2480 mortar rounds and 202 artillery shells.