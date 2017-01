TRIPOLI Aug 31 A car bomb went off in Libya's capital Tripoli on Monday in front of the headquarters of Mellitah, an oil and gas joint venture between Italy's ENI and Libyan state oil firm NOC, witnesses said.

It caused severe damage to the building's first floor, but there were no casualties, residents at the scene said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)