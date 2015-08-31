UPDATE 1-Car bomb damages Italy's ENI joint venture in Libyan capital

(Adds details, background)
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI Aug 31 A car bomb went off in Libya's
capital Tripoli on Monday in front of the headquarters of
Mellitah, an oil and gas joint venture between Italy's ENI
and Libyan state oil firm NOC, witnesses said.
Residents said there were no casualties. A Reuters reporter
said there were smashed windows and damaged doors.
In a text message, an ENI spokesman played down the extent
of the damage. "Nobody wounded and no significant damage to the
office buildings," he said.
ENI is still active in Libya, a major oil producer gripped
by chaos and fighting. Like other Western companies, it has
withdrawn expatriate staff.
Mellitah's biggest asset, El Feel oilfield, has been closed
for months due to a protest by local security guards. The Wafa
oil and gas field and its offshore operations are still working.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Militants loyal to Islamic State have claimed a string of
killings of foreigners as well as attacks on embassies and
oilfields in Libya.
Islamic State militants have exploited chaos in the North
African country, where two governments allied to a host of armed
groups are fighting for control four years after the ousting of
veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)