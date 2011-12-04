Libya's NTC sets up committee to probe oil graft

TRIPOLI Dec 4 Libya's National
Transitional Council has set up a committee to investigate
corruption in the oil sector during the rule of Muammar Gaddafi,
a member of the committee told Reuters on Sunday.
A wide-reaching probe of oil deals could lead to a
re-allocation of lucrative contracts awarded to foreign oil
majors under Gaddafi, disrupting the companies' plans to resume
operations now Libya's civil war is over.
The NTC has been under pressure from political forces inside
the country to look into allegations that millions of dollars
were misappropriating from the oil sector by Gaddafi-era
officials.
"This committee will study the old files of the oil sector
and we are looking for corruption in the sector in the past,"
Salem Gannan, told Reuters.
The committee will function outside the structures of the
oil ministry and the NOC state oil firm, reporting directly to
the NTC, the interim leadership running the country since
Gaddafi was ousted.
Its members include Gaddafi opponents who had been in exile
abroad until February's revolution, and Libyan oil sector
veterans.
Libya is home to Africa's largest proven oil reserves. The
foreign majors operating in Libya before the conflict broke out
include BP, Eni, Marathon Oil, Royal
Dutch Shell and Total.