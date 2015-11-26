Glencore sees Tripoli-based NOC as sole legal seller of Libyan oil

LONDON Nov 26 Commodities trader Glencore
said on Thursday it recognises Libya's Tripoli-based
National Oil Corp. (NOC) as the sole legal marketer of the
country's oil, after securing an export deal earlier this year
with the state-run company.
The Tripoli-based NOC has said it operates independently of
either the rival government that controls the capital city or
the internationally recognised government based in the east of
the country, which earlier this year set up a separate NOC.
"International oil companies and the international community
fully support NOC's position," said Alex Beard, head of oil at
Glencore.
"They have made it very clear there is no alternative to the
NOC at its legal address in Tripoli as the only recognised
marketer of Libyan oil," he said in a statement.
Bloomberg reported last week the government in the east
would prevent any tanker operated by Glencore from loading oil
at Libyan ports if it did business with the Tripoli-based NOC.
Under the arrangement with the existing NOC, which began in
September, Glencore loads and finds buyers for all the Sarir and
Messla crude oil exported from the Marsa el-Hariga port near the
country's eastern border with Egypt.
While Libyan oil exports peaked at 1.6 million barrels per
day, battles between rival factions seeking to control the
country, as well as strikes and blockades by local tribes, have
kept production under 0.5 million bpd for most of the past year.
Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of the Tripoli-based NOC, on
Thursday reiterated comments told to Reuters in an interview
earlier this month, that Libya's oil partners and the
international community fully backed the company, despite
attempts by the recognised government in the east to set up a
parallel oil payments system.
"The NOC, at its legal address in Tripoli, remains the only
legally empowered oil contracting authority of the Libyan
state," Sanalla said.
"It remains the seat of contracts for all the production,
transportation and sale of Libyan oil. The board of NOC is
committed to protecting the integrity and viability of the
NOC."
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, writing by Amanda Cooper;
Editing by David Evans)