FEATURE-Oil firms weigh sabotage, boobytrap risks in Libya

* Desert fields need protection from militias
* Mines, boobytraps pose risk to staff even after war
* Return to full production will depend on foreign workers
By Emma Farge
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 1 Benghazi's hotel lobbies
are filled with bustling reporters and diplomats -- but there is
no sign of the blackberry-wielding oil executives that big oil
cities attract.
Posh restaurants are few and far between and trash is piling
up on the streets of the city, Libya's de-facto oil capital
while violence and shortages still plague Tripoli.
So far they have mostly stayed away and have not instructed
site workers to return, settling instead for very fleeting
visits on private jets to meet and greet Libya's new leaders.
But a careful study of the hotel lobbies also reveals
private security workers hired as scouts for oil companies which
are dithering over whether to return to the oil-rich North
African state.
They are from private companies hired by oil firms to make a
safety assessment in a city where battlewagons mounted with
anti-aircraft guns still roam the streets and the sound of
machinegun fire is regularly heard in the night.
Beyond Benghazi, one of the main concerns for international
firms is damage to the oil terminals during the back-and-forth
fighting along the Mediterranean coast over the last six months.
The front line has now moved beyond the major export
terminals of Brega, Ras Lanuf and Es-Sider towards Gaddafi's
hometown of Sirte, possibly within the range of a scud missile.
But perhaps even more worrying for international firms with
is the risk of further sabotage attacks on facilities deep in
the desert.
The Sirte Basin, which contains around 80 percent of Libya's
proven reserves, in particular is seen as vulnerable since the
fields are in remote parts of the Sahara desert where some areas
are still not firmly under control of rebel forces.
Oil companies have good reason to worry. Production in
eastern parts of the country ground to a halt after pro-Gaddafi
forces attacked oil installations in the desert.
Benghazi-based oil firm the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
said 14 people were killed in two separate attacks on its
infrastructure in the Sarir and Mesla fields.
"We are facing a different threat of military gangs from
Gaddafi. We have to expect anything," said Mustafa el-Huni, an
oil official within the government of the interim National
Transitional Council (NTC).
"Nobody can guarantee that a missile won't hit Brega."
MINES AND BOOBYTRAPS
Even if rebel forces are successful in taking territory
around Sirte, the risk of further damage to facilities and risk
to staff will remain important considerations for oil majors
like ConocoPhillips and Total with high
standards of health and safety.
One of the biggest challenges is clearing the landmines laid
by Gaddafi forces in the first few months of the war when they
were driven back west towards Tripoli from the oil town of Brega
in the east.
This conflict is not Libya's first experience with mines and
the desert is still littered with those placed by Gaddafi troops
to protect the country against possible invasion from United
States', Chadian and Egyptian forces.
The Sirte Basin also still holds unexploded bombs from World
War II, but oil companies were able to operate there with the
help of security forces and the former Libyan army.
But the present conflict has brought new risks.
Russ Bedford, head of operations for Swedish company
Countermine Operations working with the NOC on mine clearance
said fresh minefields have been laid on the beaches around the
Ras Lanuf oil export terminal and the Libya's largest refinery.
"They were put on the beach to prevent sea landings. We have
been informed that it has been mined again," he said.
Boobytraps are another threat.
"The risk is that the facilities are booby-trapped. We know
that they have that capability. They found mines with switches
on them in one of the oil concessions."
OIL RESTARTS
While AGOCO and oil officials in the Libyan government say
they can start initial production without foreign workers, the
process of ramping up output is likely to depend on how quickly
they return.
The speed of ramp-up will also partly determine the pace at
which the cash-strapped National Transitional Council can be
weaned off western financial aid.
Before the war, Libya pumped around 1.6 million barrels per
day, most of which was exported. At current oil prices near
$114, Libyan oil exports are worth around $148 million a day.
The National Oil Corporation's newly appointed chairman
Nouri Berouin told Reuters this week that it would take up to 15
months to reach pre-war output levels, citing mines as a key
problem.
"Once our fields are secure, we need to make sure we clear
the mines. Building up output will require logistical support
and we might need our foreign partners," he said.
But Africa's biggest oil reserves will be a strong lure.
The NTC said it has a force of 3,000 protecting the oil
fields and will aim to add another 2,000. AGOCO said it has a
"small army" in place in its eastern fields. Still, oil firms
are not likely to give the green light to send in foreign
workers until it is satisfied that this is enough.
Industry sources told Reuters that oil companies have
offered the Libyan NOC assistance by providing their own
security but there is so far little sign of these being
accepted, with many politicians wary of possible political
implications of a foreign security presence.
"Many companies are offering security but we have to study
the strategic ideas of these companies," said el-Huni.
"We don't want foreign soldiers to be here."
(Editing by William Hardy)