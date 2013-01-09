UPDATE 1-Libya to secure oil ports after disruptions -oil min

By Ali and Shuaib
TRIPOLI Jan 9 Libya's oil ministry has reached
agreement with the country's army chief and defence and interior
ministries to secure exporting terminals, Oil Minister Abdelbari
Al-Arusi said, after several protests have caused shipping
disruptions.
Oil installations have become a focal point of protests in
OPEC member Libya in the wake of July polls that ushered in the
North African country's first elected authorities.
The administration is still struggling to impose order on a
vast and divided country awash with arms and militias after the
overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in late 2011.
"We have agreed with the defence minister, chief of staff
and interior minister to secure the oil ports and the army has
sent a force to the port (of Zueitina)," Arusi told Reuters.
He said oil exports from the eastern Zueitina terminal,
should resume in coming days after the port was closed down
because of protests that began last month.
"The technicians in Zueitina need two days to empty the
pipes from the water flowing in them when the oil stopped
pumping, at which time, when the government provides us with the
security they have promised us, oil pumping and exports will
resume," he said.
No oil has been shipped out of Zueitina, which exports
around 60,000-70,000 barrels per day, since the start of January
due to local protests that began in December.
A senior Libyan oil source said protesters' threats had
affected mainly the shipping of oil rather than gas, because
there had been a safe shutdown of the oilfields pumping to the
terminal, some 800 km east of the capital Tripoli.
The source added that negotiations with the protesters were
still continuing.
In December, protesters calling for jobs and other social
demands forced their way into the port's management offices and
ordered the port director to quit working and shut down
operations.
The chairman of Zueitina Oil Company, which works alongside
U.S. firm Occidental Petroleum Corp, later said they
were persuaded to leave by local officials but did not have
details on whether an actual agreement was reached.
Separately, bad weather prevented ships from entering Es
Sider port on Wednesday, said a source at the Waha Oil Company
which operates the eastern terminal, but normal activity was
expected to resume on Thursday.