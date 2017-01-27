版本:
OMV buys Occidental stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field -Libyan oil officials

LONDON Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.

OMV declined to comment and Occidental did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sale had been reported earlier on Friday by industry publication International Oil Daily. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by David Goodman)
