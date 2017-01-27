UPDATE 1-OMV buys Occidental stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field -Libyan oil officials

(Adds details)
LONDON Jan 27 Austria's OMV has
agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field
from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum Corp, increasing
its share in the field, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on
Friday.
A spokesman from OMV and a spokeswoman from Occidental
declined to comment.
The sale, reported earlier on Friday by industry publication
International Oil Daily, was finalised late in 2016 the two
sources said, though it remains unclear how much OMV paid.
The field has reserves of 7.5 billion barrels, energy
consultant WoodMac estimates.
OMV and Occidental agreed to develop the field along with
state-owned National Oil Corp subsidiary Agoco in 2008 through
an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA).
OMV has been present in Libya since 1975 and started
production in 1985, the year it acquired 25 percent of
Occidental's producing assets in the country.
Occidental said in 2013 that it was planning to sell a
minority stake in its Middle East and North African operations
as part of a restructuring aimed at boosting its valuation.
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by David Goodman)