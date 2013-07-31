Operations at Libya's oil export terminals still suspended

| LONDON, July 31
crude oil export terminals were still suspended on Wednesday due
to strike action, trading and shipping sources said.
The Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports in eastern Libya were shut
down over the weekend when the strikes began, and loadings have
stopped. Workers at the country's largest 220,000 barrel-per-day
refinery at Ras Lanuf followed suit on Monday.
Operations at the Zueitina oil terminal were also down. In
western Libya, the Mellitah oilfields were still down.
Es Sider exports the country's main light sweet grade
produced by the Waha Oil Company, which is a joint venture
between Hess, Marathon and ConocoPhillips
and Libya's NOC.
Ras Lanuf exports multiple grades including Es Sider and
another sizeable crude stream called Amna.