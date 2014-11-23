Libya's Nafoura oilfield will resume production on Monday-officials

BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 23 Libya's Nafoura oilfield
will resume production on Monday after protesters demanding jobs
ended a protest, officials at the Libyan state operator said on
Sunday.
The field in volatile eastern Libya used to produce up to
65,000 barrels a day of oil until local protesters forced a
shutdown over a month ago to demand to be hired by the state oil
firm AGOCO, oil officials said.
"The production at Nafoura oilfield will resume tomorrow,"
AGOCO spokesman Omran Zawie said.
Several mostly smaller fields in the east have been closed
in the past three months by locals making political or financial
demands, part of turmoil in Libya three years after the ouster
of former strongman Muammar Gaddafi.
Separately, oil officials said the southwestern El Feel
field has not yet resumed production after Libya shut it down
more than a week ago when clashes forced the closure of the
neighbouring El Sharara oilfield.
Both sites use the same power supply.
"Technical checks are ongoing at the field but production
has not yet resumed yet," said an oil worker at the field, which
is operated jointly by the state oil firm NOC and Italy's ENI.
Libya has not published any recent production data but El
Feel was pumping at least 80,000 barrels a day earlier this
year. El Sharara was pumping at least 200,000 bpd until clashes
between tribesmen and state oil guards broke out this month.
NOC failed to resume output at the El Sharara field over a
week ago after unknown people blocked a pipeline.
Mohamed Adam Lino, a member of the House of Representatives,
said tribal elders were trying to mediate between competing
armed groups vying for control of the El Sharara field.
"We do not have a direct connection with those who control
the field, but the elders are trying to reach a solution," he
said.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by
