UPDATE 1-Libya's Sharara oil field reopens after strike -National Oil Corp

TRIPOLI, June 9 Libya's major Sharara oil field
has reopened after a workers' protest and should return to
normal production within three days, the National Oil
Corporation said in a statement early on Friday.
Sharara had been producing nearly 270,000 barrels per day
(bpd) before employees went on strike on Wednesday over a lack
of medical treatment for a colleague who died in a swimming pool
accident at the field.
The announcement that production was restarting at Sharara
followed an emergency meeting of the NOC board and Sharara's
operating company, in which NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla ordered
a review of ambulance services and an upgrading of medical
provisions for employees, according to an earlier NOC statement.
He also met municipal and medical officials as well as civil
society activists from the nearby city of Ubari, the NOC said.
Sharara was producing nearly a third of Libya's national
output of 835,000 bpd earlier this week.
The southwestern field reopened in December after a two-year
pipeline blockade was lifted, but there have been temporary
shutdowns several times since then because of local protests.
The field is operated by the NOC in partnership with Repsol
, Total, OMV and Statoil.
Libya is trying to boost production to 1.25 million bpd
before the end of the year. The OPEC member produced more than
1.6 million bpd before Libya's 2011 revolution, but since then
output has been crippled by protests, political divisions and
armed conflict.
