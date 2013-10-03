Libya's NOC interested in Marathon Oil stake

LONDON Oct 3 Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) is
interested in buying Marathon Oil's stake in one of the
North African country's most important joint ventures, Oil
Minister Abdelbari Arusi has said.
U.S. oil firm Marathon is considering the possible sale of
its stake in Libya's Waha Oil Company, which has capacity of
350,000 barrels per day and produces Libya's main light sweet
crude grade, sources told Reuters in July.
"Regarding Marathon, yes, we're interested to buy the
stake," Arusi said at a conference in London on Wednesday,
confirming Marathon was planning to sell its stake.
He said Libya would discuss a potential deal with Marathon,
though other firms were also interested.
Industry sources have said a sale would be difficult because
the project required investment, terms in Libya were tough and
political unrest since the 2011 war had brought repeated and
prolonged disruptions to production.
A mix of striking workers, militias and political activists
have blocked Libya's oil ports for more than two months,
resulting, according to Arusi, in more than $5 billion in lost
revenues for the OPEC members whose budget relies on oil.
In the first quarter, production from Libya accounted for
about 7 percent of Marathon's total output. But Libya has been
struggling to maintain production levels following the overthrow
of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Hess Corp and ConocoPhillips along with the
NOC, are the other two partners in Waha. Asked by Reuters what
it planned to do with its stake, Conoco declined to comment.
There was no immediate comment from Marathon or Hess.
The likely departure of Marathon and other foreign investors
like Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell has spurred Libya to revise its
tough exploration and production terms.
Arusi said Libya was reviewing terms for existing investors
as well as easing them in the next round of licensing, which he
expected to be announced in the first half of 2014.