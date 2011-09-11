UPDATE 1-Oil production restarts in Libya - interim PM

(Adds detail on oil, quotes on politics)
TRIPOLI, Sept 11 Libya has started producing oil
again, the country's interim prime minister said on Sunday,
promising that more of it would come online in the "near
future".
"We started producing oil yesterday," Mahmoud Jibril told a
news conference in Tripoli. He declined to say where or how
much.
Libya holds Africa's largest crude oil reserves and sold
about 85 percent of its exports to Europe before the uprising
which toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
Jibril said oil production, which dried up during the
six-month civil war as security deteriorated, would restart in
the west of the country soon.
Western oil companies including Italy's Eni and
Austria's OMV are eager to get their production back
online after the war cut off supplies.
In a sign the National Transitional Council is also trying
to soothe fledgling regional rivalries, Jibril said Libya would
form a new, more inclusive, interim government within the next
seven to 10 days.
"The new transitional government will be formed from members
from all regions of Libya including those that are under siege
and have not yet been liberated," he said.
"Consultations will continue to take place in the upcoming
days and within a week or ten days a new transitional government
will be formed."
