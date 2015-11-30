UPDATE 1-Vitol, Lukoil back Tripoli-based NOC amid contract discussions

(Adds Litasco statement)

LONDON Nov 30 Commodities traders Vitol and Litasco issued statements on Monday in support of Libya's Tripoli-based National Oil Corp (NOC) as both vie for 2016 contracts with the country.

Vitol, which said it was within days of signing a contract to supply fuel via NOC, called the group the "sole legal supplier" of fuel to the country.

Tripoli-based NOC says it operates independently of either a rival government that controls the capital city or the internationally recognised government based in eastern Libya, which has set up a separate NOC.

The rival NOC has called on international companies to renegotiate contacts directly with it and has set up a parallel oil payments system.

"NOC, based at its legal address in Tripoli, has served Libya well by staying independent," said Vitol chief Ian Taylor. "We are confident it will continue to do so."

Litasco said the trading house, as well as its parent company Lukoil and all subsidiary companies, "see no alternative to NOC Tripoli" as a counterpart for crude and oil products deals.

The statements came just days after Glencore issued a statement calling the Tripoli NOC the sole legal marketer of the country's oil after securing an export deal with the state-run company.

Vitol has been supplying fuel to NOC throughout 2015 and said in a statement it intends to conclude a contract for 2016 with NOC in the next few days that will "100 percent guarantee and secure regular delivery of fuel to all of Libya".

Litasco, which has also had contracts to supply Libya with fuel, declined to comment on the status of its talks for 2016. (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)