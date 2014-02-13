版本:
UPDATE 2-Libya oil output hit by protests at El Wafa, El Sharara pipelines

* El Wafa, El Sharara pipelines shut by protests
    * Tensions high over future of interim congress
    * Eastern oil port blockade drags into sixth month


    By Patrick Markey
    TUNIS, Feb 13 Libya's oil output dropped to
460,000 barrels per day on Thursday after protesters shut down
pipelines from the El Wafa and El Sharara oilfields in a fresh
challenge to Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's fragile government.
    Libya had restored production at the 340,000 barrel-per-day
El Sharara field at the start of the year, in a boost for
Zeidan's government as it struggles to end a six-month blockade
of oil ports in the east.
    Armed groups, former rebels and tribes often shut down
pipelines or occupy oilfields to make demands on the state as
Libya tries to overcome instability nearly three years after a
NATO-backed revolt toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi.
    Protesters partially shut down a pipeline near Zintan
leading from El Sharara in southern Libya to the port of Zawiya
in western Libya, a spokesman for the National Oil Corporation
said on Thursday.
    "There is a problem with El Wafa and there is some problem
with the pipeline at El Sharara. Pipeline capacity is decreased
because of protests," the spokesman said.
    He said national production was 460,000 barrels per day
(bpd), compared with 566,939 bpd on Tuesday, according to LANA
state news agency.
    He would not give a detailed breakdown for El Sharara.
Output at the field had been at 301,000 barrels per day (bpd) on
Wednesday, down from its usual output of 340,000 bpd.
    
    On Wednesday, protesters also shut gas and oil pipelines
from the El Wafa oilfield, which produces around 30,000 bpd of
very light oil condensate. 
    El Wafa feeds gas and condensate to the Mellitah terminal
complex, which is jointly operated by Italy's Eni and
Libya's National Oil Corp.
    Demands of protesters were not immediately clear. But
tensions are growing over the country's interim General National
Congress, whose mandate has officially ended, but whose members
have extended its term to guarantee stability.
    Political blocks in the Congress - the National Forces
Alliance and Islamists parties Justice and Construction Party,
and the Al Wafaa block, are deadlocked are how to proceed in the
country's fragile transition to democracy.
    Rival brigades of former rebels and militias are loosely
aligned with competing factions within the Congress, with some
demanding its dissolution and new elections, and others
supporting its extension.
    Armed protesters led by a former anti-Gaddafi rebel have
seized three oil ports in eastern Libya since August, cutting
off around 600,000 bpd of export capacity, to demand more
regional autonomy and a greater share of oil wealth.
    Negotiations to end that blockade have gone nowhere, and the
government has warned it could resort to force to break the
protest that has cost the state more than $7 billion in lost oil
revenues.
