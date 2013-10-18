Top commander of Libya's military police force killed by gunmen-source

BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 18 Unknown gunmen shot dead the top commander of Libya's military police force as he left his house in the eastern city of Benghazi to attend Friday prayers, a security source said.

"Several shots hit Ahmed al-Barghathi. He was brought to hospital but later died there," the source said.

Benghazi in the restive east of the OPEC producer has been hit by a wave of violence by armed groups and radical Islamists.