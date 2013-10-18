Top commander of Libya's military police force killed by gunmen-source

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 18 Unknown gunmen shot dead the top commander of Libya's military police force as he left his house in the eastern city of Benghazi to attend Friday prayers, a security source said.
"Several shots hit Ahmed al-Barghathi. He was brought to hospital but later died there," the source said.
Benghazi in the restive east of the OPEC producer has been hit by a wave of violence by armed groups and radical Islamists.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.