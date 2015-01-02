UPDATE 1-Libya extinguishes fire at biggest oil terminal-officials

BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 2 Libya has extinguished a
fire at oil storage tanks at the country's biggest oil port, Es
Sider, that had been raging for a week, officials said on
Friday.
Es Sider and its adjacent Ras Lanuf terminal have been
closed since a group allied to a rival government in Tripoli
moved three weeks ago to try and take them, part of a struggle
between former rebels who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011
but are now fighting for power and a share of oil reserves.
A week ago, a rocket hit Es Sider's storage area, setting it
on fire.
Al-Mabrook al-Buseif, the top oil official of the recognised
government, said the fires had been extinguished. He had on
Tuesday said the fire had destroyed two tanks and up to 1.8
million barrels of crude.
"I thank the firefighters of National Oil Corp," he said.
Ali al-Hassi, a military spokesman for oil guards at Es
Sider, said there would be a news conference to give more
details.
The battle for control of the oil ports is part of a wider
struggle in the North African country, which has had two
governments since a group called Libya Dawn seized the capital
in August. The internationally recognised premier, Abdullah
al-Thinni, operates out of the east with the elected House of
Representatives.
The fighting has reduced Libya's crude output to around
380,000 barrels a day, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) has
said.
Es Sider is fed from fields run by Waha Oil Co, a
joint-venture between Libya's National Oil Corp with U.S.
companies Hess, Marathon and ConocoPhillips
.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Michael Urquhart)