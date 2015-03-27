版本:
Libyan rival force said to withdraw from frontline bases near oil ports

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 27 Forces loyal to a rival Libyan government controlling the capital Tripoli have withdrawn from frontline bases near the country's biggest oil ports, a spokesman for an opposing force said on Friday, raising hopes the ports might soon be reopened.

A Tripoli official said the internationally recognised government and the rival administration, which have fought since December over the two biggest oil exports in eastern Libya, had reached an agreement to withdraw. He did not say whether troops had been moved yet.

The move, if confirmed, might pave the way to restart the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports which shut down in December due to fighting.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ralph Boulton)
