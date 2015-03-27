UPDATE 2-Libya forces said to leave bases near oil ports; hopes they may reopen

(Adds spokesman, details)
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 27 Forces loyal to a
rival Libyan government controlling the capital Tripoli have
withdrawn from frontline bases near the country's biggest oil
ports, a spokesman said on Friday, raising hopes the ports might
soon be reopened.
A Tripoli official said the internationally recognised
government and the rival administration, which have fought since
December over the two biggest oil ports in eastern Libya, had
reached an agreement to withdraw. He did not say whether troops
had been moved yet.
The move, if confirmed, might pave the way to restart the Es
Sider and Ras Lanuf ports which shut down in December due to
fighting.
Libya is divided with factions allied to two governments --
the internationally recognised one in the east and the rival
administration in Tripoli - vying for control of territory and
oil facilities.
A force loyal to Tripoli had moved east in December trying
to take the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports, clashing with troops
of the official government defending the terminals.
COMPLEX STRUGGLE
Ali al-Hassi, a spokesman for an oil port protection force
loyal to the official government, said the rival force had left
positions west of Es Sider.
"They moved to Misrata (a western city)," he said.
A Tripoli government official said both sides had agreed to
move back forces and hand over the ports to state oil firm NOC.
Troops reporting to Tripoli would move west to Sirte where
Islamic State militants have set up a presence. The rival side
would move to Ajdabiya to the east, he said.
Hassi denied his troops would leave, adding that the rival
force had already left.
"We have not pulled out from Ben Jawad. We are there," he
said, referring to a town near the Es Sider port both sides have
fought over.
Pictures on social media purportedly showed Hassi's troops
in Ben Jawad, a town which had been a command center of the
rival force devoid of residents when Reuters reporters visited
it in February and March.
Both governments rely on former rebels who teamed up in 2011
to topple Muammar Gaddafi and now fight each other. They call
themselves armies but are in fact a loose alliance of factions
united mainly by common enemies.
The conflict is part of a complex struggle involving tribes,
regions and Islamist and more secular factions backed by
different regional powers.
