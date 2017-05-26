Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli

| TRIPOLI
TRIPOLI May 26 Heavy clashes between rival
factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with
loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early
morning.
The fighting appeared to be caused by a push to regain
territory by armed groups linked to a self-declared, Islamist-
leaning "national salvation government" that was set up in 2014.
It has been largely displaced by the U.N.-backed Government
of National Accord (GNA) that arrived in Tripoli last year, but
continues draw on armed support, especially from the western
city of Misrata.
The GNA has struggled to exert its authority in Tripoli and
beyond, or rein in the militias that have held power on the
ground in Libya since the country's 2011 uprising.
A third government based in eastern Libya and aligned with
military commander Khalifa Haftar has rejected the GNA.
The clashes follow a period of relative calm in Tripoli
since March, when armed groups aligned with the GNA pushed rival
factions back from central neighbourhoods.
There have been rumours for weeks that a counter-attack was
being planned under the name "Libya Pride", which in Arabic is a
play on "Libya Dawn", the coalition of militias that brought the
salvation government to power in Tripoli three years ago.
A Libya Pride Facebook page with 17,000 followers carried a
post overnight announcing: "With Allah, we officially launch the
operation of southern Tripoli."
A rival faction aligned with the GNA said that "ideological
gangs" had begun an attack "aiming to control the capital and
put the country into a storm of violation and destabilisation,
in addition to increasing the suffering of citizens in the holy
month of Ramadan". The group said five of its men had been
killed in the violence, and an unspecified number wounded.
The fighting was concentrated in the Abu Salim, Salahedeen
and Qasr Bin Ghashir districts. Large plumes of black smoke
could be seen billowing above the city's skyline. Shooting
continued throughout Friday prayers.
"We have received calls from families who want to get out
but unfortunately we can't reach them because of the clashes,"
one aid worker told Reuters.
A Reuters reporter saw tanks, armoured vehicles and pick-ups
mounted with anti-aircraft guns driving towards the battle from
the north of the city.
Pictures posted on the internet also showed firemen trying
to extinguish a blaze in an office building in central Tripoli
belonging to Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between
Libya's National Oil Corporation and Italy's Eni.
U.N. Libya envoy Martin Kobler condemned the violence in a
statement and called for an immediate restoration of calm.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Tom Heneghan)