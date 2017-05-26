UPDATE 2-Fierce clashes as rival factions battle in Libyan capital

(Adds change of control at prison, new casualty toll)
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI May 26 Heavy clashes erupted in the
Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, as armed groups aligned with
the U.N.-backed government fought to fend off a major offensive
by rival Islamist-leaning forces and militia fighters.
Loud explosions and heavy artillery fire could be heard
across Tripoli from early morning. At least 28 people were
killed in the violence and more than 120 wounded, according to
health officials.
The U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) issued a
statement blaming the attack on Khalifa Ghwell, the head of a
self-declared, Islamist-leaning "national salvation government"
that was set up in 2014, and Salah Badi, an allied militia
leader.
It was unclear how much territory either side had gained.
But late on Friday a spokesman for the judicial police said a
GNA-aligned faction had gained control of the Al-Hadba prison,
which holds several high profile inmates including one of former
leader Muammar Gaddafi's sons and his military intelligence
chief.
"Tomorrow we're going to move them to a safer place," said
the spokesman, Ahmed Abu Kraa.
Ghwell's government has been largely displaced by the GNA,
which arrived in Tripoli last year, but it continues draw on
armed support, especially from the western city of Misrata.
The GNA has struggled to exert its authority in Tripoli and
beyond, or rein in the militias that have held power on the
ground in Libya since the country's 2011 uprising that toppled
Gaddafi.
A third government based in eastern Libya and aligned with
military commander Khalifa Haftar has rejected the GNA.
"We call on the people of Tripoli to stand hand in hand with
the Government of National Accord and its security apparatus to
defeat the saboteurs," the GNA said.
The clashes follow a period of relative calm in Tripoli
since March, when GNA-aligned groups pushed rival factions back
from central neighbourhoods.
There have been rumours for weeks that a counter-attack was
being planned under the name "Libya Pride", which in Arabic is a
play on "Libya Dawn", the coalition of militias that brought the
salvation government to power in Tripoli three years ago.
A Libya Pride Facebook page with 17,000 followers carried a
post overnight announcing: "With Allah, we officially launch the
operation of southern Tripoli."
One GNA-aligned faction said "ideological gangs" had begun
an attack "aiming to control the capital and put the country
into a storm of violation and destabilisation, in addition to
increasing the suffering of citizens in the holy month of
Ramadan".
The fighting was concentrated in the Abu Salim, Salahedeen
and Qasr Bin Ghashir districts. Large plumes of black smoke
could be seen billowing above the city's skyline. Shooting
continued throughout Friday prayers.
"We have received calls from families who want to get out
but unfortunately we can't reach them because of the clashes,"
one aid worker told Reuters.
A Reuters reporter saw tanks, armoured vehicles and pickups
mounted with anti-aircraft guns driving towards the battle from
the north of the city.
Pictures posted on the internet also showed firemen trying
to extinguish a blaze in an office building in central Tripoli
belonging to Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between
Libya's National Oil Corporation and Italy's Eni.
United Nations Libya envoy Martin Kobler condemned the
violence in a statement and called for an immediate restoration
of calm.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Tom Brown)