UPDATE 2-Rival Libyan parliament says eastern port force tried selling oil on its own

SKHIRAT, Morocco/BENGHAZI, March 12 Libya's
rival parliament has accused forces loyal to the country's
official government of trying to arrange a crude oil sale from
outside the Tripoli-based state oil firm NOC, a deputy speaker
of the parliament said on Thursday.
Control of vital oil revenues lies at the heart of a power
struggle between two governments and parliaments fighting for
control four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Deputy Speaker Saleh al-Makhzoum said his Tripoli-based
parliament would complain to the U.N. special envoy for Libya
about what he called an attempted crude lifting by a tanker
trying to dock at Es Sider port.
Ali al-Hassi, spokesman for a security force controlling Es
Sider, denied it had tried to bypass Tripoli in selling oil. "Es
Sider port and the entire oil crescent area has been declared a
military zone and is under force majeure," he said.
Hassi's force is loyal to Libya's internationally recognised
government and parliament based in eastern Libya since an armed
group seized Tripoli in August, reinstating the previous
assembly and installing a rival administration.
Makhzoum said a tanker had tried to lift crude at Es Sider,
a port in the oil crescent area, home to the country's biggest
ports in eastern Libya.
"It is against the law, and we know that tanker is called
Vito and belongs to an Emirati company," Makhzoum told Reuters
in Morocco.
Ship tracking data showed the Panama-flagged tanker was
currently sailing past Crete, Greece.
National Oil Corp (NOC), the state oil firm, had earlier
said unknown traders had offered Libyan crude outside the
official channels. It did not elaborate.
A year ago, the same security force in Es Sider had tried
selling crude on its own by loading oil on tankers, leading to a
major stand-off with the central government in Tripoli. U.S.
navy special forces eventually stormed the tanker off Cyprus and
returned the cargo to Tripoli.
The oil force led by Ibrahim Jathran was then a rebel group
campaigning for eastern autonomy. Now he's become a partner of
the recognised government, opposing Tripoli.
Loyalties and alliances often change in the North African
country where both sides have appointed heads for the energy
sector.
The United Nations had planned to host a new round of talks
in Morocco on Thursday but only the Tripoli-based delegation was
seen there until late at night. The eastern parliament had said
it would ask to postpone talks for one week to allow time to
study a proposal for forming a national government.
