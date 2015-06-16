UPDATE 1-Libya's oil production at 432,000 bpd -NOC chairman

(Updates with oil field specifics, background)
LONDON, June 16 Libya is producing 432,000
barrels per day (bpd) of oil, National Oil Corp Chairman Mustafa
Sanallah said on Tuesday.
Of these around 350,000 bpd is exported, Sanallah told the
National Oil Companies Congress.
Sanallah said Libya is aiming to increase output by 200,000
bpd in the coming weeks, in large part by resuming exports from
the field of the same name operated by Waha Oil Co.
Exports from the field, a joint-venture between the NOC and
U.S. companies Hess, Marathon and ConocoPhillips
, have been under force majeure for months as a result of
security problems.
The Es Sider port, the main export terminal for Waha, has
been under force majeure since December, when fighting between
rival factions led to a fire. Other fighting damaged the fields
themselves in March.
"We are making maintenance required on the oilfield and the
terminal," Sanallah said.
Sanallah said the NOC is also close to a deal with local
factions that would enable it to reopen the El Sharara and El
Feel oilfields, which used to pump more than 400,000 bpd.
"We have good progress - we have dialogue," Sanallah said,
adding they could reach an agreement "hopefully before Ramadan.
Maybe today."
The 340,000 bpd El Sharara field has been closed since
November, with residents of Zintan, a town in western Libya,
blocking the pipeline to the Zawiya port, demanding that a force
loyal to Tripoli leave the field.
Sanallah said NOC has supplied the residents of Zintan with
more than 70 trucks of diesel, gasoline and other fuels over the
past week, though local officials said they had not received the
deliveries as recently as last week.
The southern El Feel oilfield, co-run by NOC and Italy's ENI
, is closed because Zintani security guards have gone on
strike over salary payments.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Libby George; editing by Jason
Neely and William Hardy)