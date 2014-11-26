UPDATE 1-Libya's recognized government appoints new chairman of state oil firm

(New throughout, adds details, background)
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA Nov 26 Libya's internationally
recognized government has appointed a new head of state National
Oil Corp (NOC) handling oil exports, a deputy premier said on
Wednesday, as a political conflict over control of the country
is hitting the vital energy sector.
The embattled government, working out of a small city in the
east after losing control of the capital Tripoli, officially
announced the decision in a crowded Vienna hotel lobby hours
before an OPEC meeting. Libyan websites had reported the news
weeks ago but officials did not confirm it until now.
Libya has two governments and parliaments competing for
legitimacy as turmoil grips the major oil producer three years
after the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.
The recognized government of Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni had originally confirmed NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanallah
when it unveiled a new cabinet in September. But he is based in
Tripoli where a rival cabinet and assembly has set shop.
The new chairman is Al-Mabrook Bou Seif, Thinni's deputy
premier Abdelrahman al-Taher told reporters in a Vienna hotel
with people drinking champagne and getting their caricatures
drawn in the middle of a corporate event in the background.
"He is the NOC chairman," Taher said," without giving
further details. He said Sanallah was no longer NOC chairman.
Taher said the decision, which came after the rival
government had appointed an oil minister working out of the NOC
headquarters, had been already made at the start of November.
He and another deputy premier were facing a barrage of
questions from reporters confused who would be representing
Libya at the meeting after rival oil minister Mashallah Zwai
told Reuters he would come with a separate delegation.
There was no immediate sign of Zwai in Vienna. He had said
late on Tuesday that he was still waiting for an invitation and
visa.
Taher, not known to be an oil expert, declined to discuss
OPEC polices. His colleague Mohamed Oun put oil production at
700,000 barrels a day, roughly in line what Zwai said on
Tuesday.
There is little known about Bou Seif. He is from the same
tribe as Ibrahim Jathran, a port rebel leader who, with
thousands of armed men, seized major oil ports in the east for
one year to press the government into regional autonomy.
He eventually agreed to reopen the ports in April, give the
battered oil industry a welcome lift.
It is unclear how the new NOC chairman would take control of
NOC based in Tripoli some 1,000 km away from the eastern
government seat.
Trying to set up a new state firm would raise questions of
the legality of oil exports. Both sides have so far avoided
dragging NOC, which handles together with the central bank oil
exports, into the political conflict as Libya depends on oil
revenues.
Zwai had threatened to boycott any OPEC decision should he
not be allowed to attend the Vienna meeting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; additional reporting by Ahmed
Elumami in Tunis; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan
Fenton and David Gregorio)