Libya's recognized government appoints another official to run state oil firm

BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 13 Libya's recognized
government has appointed a second official to head state-run
National Oil Corp (NOC), it said on Saturday as it vies with a
rival government for control of the vital oil sector.
The OPEC producer has had two governments and parliaments
since August when a group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli after
a month-long battle with a rival group, forcing the recognized
Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to move to the east.
Last month, Thinni appointed al-Mabrook Abu Seif as new NOC
chairman. In a second step, he named Mohamed al-Arabi as deputy
chairman, according to a decree published on a government
website.
The rival government in Tripoli has named its own oil
minister Mashallah Zwai and kept the NOC chairman Mustafa
Sanallah in place.
The question of who owns Libya's oil reserves is key for
foreign buyers, mainly from Europe and China. For decades, they
have dealt with NOC in Tripoli and paid for Libyan crude through
a state bank linked to the central bank in Tripoli.
In an attempt to corral the country's oil revenues, Thinni
said last week his government would set up an alternative
payment system that bypasses the central bank in Tripoli.
The central bank is currently keeping oil revenues in its
coffers with the exception of salaries of civil servants and
food subsidies, in an attempt to stay out of the fray.
